Cardinals select G Jon Gaines II with traded Dolphins pick No. 122

The Miami Dolphins entered this weekend with only four total draft picks for the 2023 selection meeting, due to picks being forfeited and a number of trades.

One of those selections, pick No. 122, was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill trade last offseason. That pick bounced around even more, landing in the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals selected UCLA guard Jon Gaines. Miami could certainly use help at guard, as Liam Eichenberg hasn’t exactly proven to be a staple starter in his young career.

Even if the Dolphins didn’t use this pick on Gaines, there were other candidates that could’ve helped the team such as Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan or Ohio State interior lineman Luke Wypler.

Still, general manager Chris Grier, head coach Mike McDaniel and all Dolphins fans would probably rather have Hill than use this pick on a depth piece.

More!

WATCH: Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier tell RB Devon Achane he's being drafted by Dolphins Making sense of Dolphins' Day 2 draft picks A look at Dolphins CB Cam Smith's impressive athletic numbers

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire