Cardinals seeking to snap losing streak vs. Seahawks in Week 7

The Arizona Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks on the road this weekend in Week 7. They are more than seven-point underdogs in the matchup. They are 1-5 compared to Seattle’s 3-2 record.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series with the Cardinals 25-22-1 and currently have a three-game winning streak against Arizona.

The Seahawks swept the season series last year and closed out the 2021 season with a win in Arizona.

The Cardinals have not lost more than three games in a row to the Seahawks since losing four in a row between 2004 and 2006.

The Cardinals have had some success in Seattle. They are 5-3 in their last eight games on the road against the Seahawks and have alternated wins and losses in their last 6 games at Lumen Field, the last meeting being a 19-9 loss last season.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire