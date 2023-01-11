Cardinals seek interview with Titans’ Monti Ossenfort

The Arizona Cardinals have a number of potential general manager candidates to replace Steve Keim, who resigned from his position after 10 seasons to focus on his health. He took a health-related leave of absence in December and had not returned.

Among the candidates the Cardinals wish to interview is Monti Ossenfort of the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network’s Tim Pelissero.

Ossenfort is also being considered for the same position with the Titans.

He has been director of player personnel for Tennesse since 2020 but, before that, he worked his way up the ranks with the New England Patriots.

He started as an intern with the Minnesota Vikings in 2001 and then the Houston Texans in 2002. From 2003-2019, he worked his way up with the New England Patriots from being a scout to being the director of college scouting.

The Patriots won four Super Bowls while he was there.

