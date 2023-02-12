Cardinals to seek interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

Just when you thought the Arizona Cardinals were going to make a decision on their head coaching search, there is a new candidate.

According to multiple reports, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals will seek permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the Super Bowl.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Gannon has emerged as a key candidate and the interview will occur Monday.

The Cardinals had seemingly narrowed the search to two candidates after interviewing Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo each twice.

Now Gannon is added to the mix.

Gannon led the league’s No. 2 defense in yards allowed. The Eagles were eighth in scoring defense and are in the Super Bowl.

This would be Gannon’s first interview with the Cardinals and, based on chatter that the Cardinals will make an announcement as early as Tuesday on a head coach, it would appear that Gannon is the favorite to be hired, being that the team was waiting on him.

Things are moving once again.

Arizona has taken its time in the process, but it could be coming to an end soon.

