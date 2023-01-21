Cardinals seek interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

An eighth name has been added to the list of potential new head coaches for the Arizona Cardinals to replace Kliff Kingsbury, whom they fired after the season. The latest potential candidate is Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals requested an interview with Quinn, although no interview has been scheduled yet.

He has had interviews already with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys are in the playoffs and take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the divisional round.

Quinn’s Dallas defense has been a top-five unit in terms of points allowed each of the last two seasons.

The Cowboys allowed the fifth-fewest points in 2022 and led the NFL in takeaways.

Quinn has experience as a head coach. He coached the Atlanta Falcons 2015-2020, posting a 43-42 record. He led the Falcons to two double-digit win seasons and got them to the Super Bowl, that was the famous game in which they had a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots and lost.

