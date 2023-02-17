Cardinals seek interview with Commanders WR coach for OC position

The Arizona Cardinals, with Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, are beginning to for their coaching staff. The team has requested interviews with multiple candidates for their offensive coordinator position.

The Cardinals have not had an offensive coordinator since 2018 as Kliff Kingsbury was head coach and the offensive play caller.

While Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing is expected to win the job, they have requested interviews with at least two others.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, one is Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.

Terrell, only 31 years old, is, according to Rapoport, “is highly thought of in NFL circles.

After four years as a college graduate assistant, Terrell has been in the NFL as a coach since 2018. He began as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive quality control coach in 2018-2019. He then went to the Commanders as an assistant receivers coach in 2020 and the main position coach for the group since 2021.

