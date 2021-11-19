Cardinals seek to even all-time series with Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks play each other twice yearly dating back to 2002 with league realignment and Seattle was moved from the AFC West to the NFC West and the Cardinals were moved from the NFC East to the NFC West.

The all-time series is nearly even. The Seahawks lead it 22-21-1. The Cardinals can even the all-time series this weekend.

Since Kyler Murray was drafted the two teams are 2-2 against one another, 1-1 in Arizona and 1-1 in Seattle.

Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson is 10-7-1 against the Cardinals, he has more losses only to the Los Angeles Rams, who have beaten him 11 times.

Before realignment. the Cardinals won the first five games in the series between 1976 and 1995. The Seahawks won for the first time in 1998 and then they have played 38 times as division foes.

So since realignment, the Seahawks are 21-16-1 against Arizona.

Let’s look back at the last four matchups between the two teams.

2020 in Seattle: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21

The Cardinals and Seahawks played very evenly. Both Murray and Wilson threw two touchdown passes.

In the third quarter, the Cardinals appeared to get a third-down stop, but cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play when he jawed with Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. It gave the Seahawks a first down and they scored a touchdown, giving them a 23-14 lead.

In the fourth quarter, after the Cardinals pulled within two points, Cardinals guard J.R. Sweezy was called for holding in the end zone, giving the Seahawks a safety and a four-point lead.

The Cardinals drove down the field but Murray could not connect with Andy Isabella on a throw that could have giving them a game-tying touchdown.

2020 in Arizona: Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34 (OT)

This was a wild game. Wilson and Murray each threw three touchdown passes, but the Cardinals picked off Wilson three times. One was the famous pick by Budda Baker in the end zone, who looked like he would return it for a touchdown, only to be caught from behind by DK Metcalf.

The Cardinals got a game-tying 44-yards field goal from Zane Gonzalez to send the game into overtime.

However, he missed a potential game-winning kick and game the ball to Wilson. Isaiah Simmons made perhaps his best play of the year, intercepting the pass, which led to a game-winning 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the overtime period.

2019 in Seattle: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 13

Kenyan Drake had an 80-yard touchdown run and the Cardinals built a 20-7 second-half lead. Murray injured his hamstring and Brett Hundley had to finish the game.

After Seattle had two field goals to pull within a touchdown, Hundley led a touchdown drive with Drake getting his second score of the game to seal the win.

2019 in Arizona: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned a first-quarter interception for a touchdown and the Cardinals could never recover. The Seahawks built a 20-3 halftime lead and never looked back.

Murray was held without a touchdown pass but did have a rushing touchdown.

