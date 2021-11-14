Cardinals seek to end losing streak vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals are 8-1 on the season and already ended one losing streak against an NFC team. They face another lengthy losing streak as they take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals have lost five straight games to Carolina. That includes three regular-season matchups and two playoff games.

In fact, the Cardinals are 5-13 all-time against Carolina.

They last beat them in 2013, a 22-6 win in Arizona.

After that, Carolina beat them in the wild-card round of the 2014 postseason 27-16. It was when Ryan Lindley started for the Cardinals after both Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton had suffered knee injuries. The Cardinals set a record for offensive futility in that game.

The next season, the Cardinals and Panthers met in the NFC Championship game. The Panthers blew them out 49-15.

In 2016, the Panthers picked up a 30-20 home win with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback.

However, for the third year in a row against Carolina, the Cardinals will face a different starter.

In 2019, it was Kyle Allen who threw four touchdown passes in a 38-20 win in Arizona.

In 2020, Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another in a 31-21 win in Carolina.

This year, P.J. Walker starts for Carolina, as Sam Darnold fractured his scapula and Cam Newton was re-signed just this week and had only one practice with the team.

Can the Cardinals end the streak?

They ended an eight-game skid against the Rams earlier this season.

A win would ensure a winning season, give them another win in the conference and maintain their lead in the NFC and the NFC West.

