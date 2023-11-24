Cardinals seek 1st home win over Rams since 2014

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend at home. Their final three home games are all against division opponents. They have struggled against the Rams for years. But they have not beaten the Rams at home in a long time.

In fact, their home woes against the Rams predate even head coach Sean McVay.

The Cardinals have not beaten the Rams at home since 2014.

Including one postseason matchup after the 2021 season, the Rams and McVay are 12-2 against the Cardinals.

But even before McVay, when Jeff Fisher was coaching the Rams, the Cardinals lost their home games to the Rams in 2015 and 2016.

Since they beat the Rams in 2014, here are the scores in their home games against the Rams:

2015: Rams 24, Cardinals 22

2016: Rams 17, Cardinals 13

2017: Rams 32, Cardinals 16

2018: Rams 31, Cardinals 9

2019: Rams 34, Cardinals 7

2020: Rams 38, Cardinals 28

2021: Rams 30, Cardinals 23

2022: Rams 20, Cardinals 12

The Cardinals and Rams kick off Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time. Hopefully, the eight-game losing streak the Cardinals have at home against the Rams comes to a close.

