Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said this week that he thinks quarterback Kyler Murray will be able to return to action before midseason after tearing his ACL in December and head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Thursday that Murray is “on schedule,” but on-field offseason work is not going to be in the cards for the quarterback.

That will make life more difficult for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing because he will be installing a new scheme without the ability to put Murray through his paces on the field. During a Thursday press conference, Petzing acknowledged that there are “some unique challenges” involved with doing his job while the starting quarterback is focused on getting healthy but said that’s not an excuse for not getting everything done.

“I think that’s the nature of this league,” Petzing said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “I think no matter what year you’re going into, there’s going to be something that you have to handle and deal with, so it’s something we’re going to work through together as a staff, and we’re going to put our guys in the best position to go out there and win when the fall comes.”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon has shared one of the new wrinkles that the Cardinals are planning on offense and Murray will have to grasp all of them from the classroom until he gets a medical green light to start taking snaps in what the team hopes will be a productive new scheme.

Cardinals see “some unique challenges” installing offense while Kyler Murray rehabs torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk