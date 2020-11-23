Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said his shoulder was good after he appeared to hurt it in last Thursday’s loss to the Seahawks, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to see Murray in practice before making any proclamations about the quarterback’s condition.

Kingsbury said that Murray is “working through” his shoulder issue and the team will see how practice goes on Tuesday before deciding if they need to alter anything about his workload this week.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow when we get out on the grass and see where we’re at practice-wise if we need to make any adjustments or if he can cut it loose,” Kingsbury said, via Tyler Drake of 98.7 Arizona Sports.

The Cardinals are practicing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday this week because of Thanksgiving. They’ll take on the Patriots in New England on Sunday.

Cardinals will see if Kyler Murray “can cut it loose” on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk