Cardinals-Seahawks moved to prime time on Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals, coming off a Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, will be on national television in prime time for the second week in a row. The NFL announced a change in their Week 7 Sunday schedule.

The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders, originally scheduled to be played Sunday night on national television, was moved to the late afternoon slot.

The move was made because the league did not want to risk not h having a game on Sunday night. The Raiders have some COVID-19 concerns on the team, as offensive lineman Trent Brown tested positive and the rest of the starters have been in isolation. If the game were needed to be rescheduled, it would take that game off the prime-time schedule.

Instead, the league moved the Cardinals’ Week 7 home game against the Seattle Seahawks to the Sunday night slot, giving the entire nation a look at the NFC West rivalry.

The game will air on NBC.

The Cardinals will face the Seahawks on national television in Week 7 on Thursday night when they travel to Seattle. This week’s game marks the sixth prime time matchup between the Cardinals and Seahawks in the last eight seasons.

The Cards last appeared on Sunday Night Football on October 23, 2016 when they hosted the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Arizona will be making its 10th appearance on Sunday Night Football since NBC began airing the broadcast in 2006.

After trouncing the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, ideally they can put up a competitive showing on Sunday. The Cardinals have not defeated the Seahawks at home since Russell Wilson’s NFL debut in Week 1 of the 2012 season.

