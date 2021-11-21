Cardinals-Seahawks live scoring updates, highlights, reactions

The Arizona Cardinals can take over first place in the NFC if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers lost, meaning that an Arizona win puts them atop the conference once again.

They will have to do it without quarterback Kyler Murray or receiver DeAndre Hopkins, both inactive with injuries for the game. Colt McCoy makes his third consecutive start.

Seattle, meanwhile, is playing for their season after dropping to 3-6 last week and losing for the fourth time in five games.

What will happen in the game? We will give live updates below for scoring updates, injuries and other news.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





1

1