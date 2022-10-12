Seattle head coach Pete Carroll mentioned on Monday that the kickoff time between the Seahawks and Cardinals could change if the Mariners are also hosting a playoff game on Sunday.

The NFL has now confirmed that and there is a confirmed start time.

If the Mariners are hosting the Astros for Game Four of their division series on Sunday, the Seahawks and Cardinals kickoff will shift from 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT) to 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) on FOX. But if there’s no Game Four, kickoff between Seattle and Arizona will stay at its scheduled time of 1:05 p.m., local.

The Seahawks and Mariners play their games literally across the street from one another at Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park, respectively. Moving the kickoff time would help with the crowds.

The Astros won Game One of the ALDS on a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday. Game Two between the Astros and Mariners is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. If the Mariners win, that would guarantee a Game Four and in turn shift the Seahawks-Cardinals kickoff time.

Cardinals-Seahawks will have delayed start time if Mariners host Game 4 on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk