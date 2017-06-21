MLB: Cardinals score seven runs in 11th to topple Phillies

The St Louis Cardinals exploded for seven runs in the 11th inning of an MLB win, while Manny Machado delivered for the Baltimore Orioles.

Locked at 1-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cardinals came to life in the 11th on their way to an 8-1 win on Tuesday.

Stephen Piscotty hit a two-run double, Yadier Molina and Tommy Pham homered and Matt Carpenter brought in another run in an incredible inning.

Machado crushed two home runs for the Orioles, leading them to a 6-5 win against the Cleveland Indians.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 8-3, the Washington Nationals crushed the Miami Marlins 12-3 and the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Cincinnati Reds 6-5.

The San Francisco Giants claimed a 6-3 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 and the Chicago Cubs shut out the San Diego Padres 4-0.

The Texas Rangers downed the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1, the Minnesota Twins overcame the Chicago White Sox 9-7, the Boston Red Sox had an 8-3 win over the Kansas City Royals and the Colorado Rockies edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3.

The Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to a 12-0 win against the New York Mets, the Houston Astros were too good for the Oakland Athletics 8-4 and the Seattle Mariners had a 5-4 walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers after 10 innings.

MIGHTY MACHADO

Machado's hibernating bat received a jolt of consciousness when he went four-for-four with three runs scored, two home runs and four RBIs. Despite the offensive outburst, Machado is still only batting .227 this season.

GONZALEZ MAKES IMPRESSIVE PLAY

Carlos Gonzalez has been struggling with his bat this year, but he can still make great plays in the outfield.

Gonzalez also collected two hits, including his sixth home run of the season.

GARRETT'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett was lit up for six earned runs in just 3.2 innings while falling to the Rays. Garrett issued four walks, served up two home runs and fell to 3-6 with a 7.41 ERA this season.

NATIONALS AT MARLINS

Washington (43-28), winners of four of their last six games, will send reigning NL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (8-4, 2.26 ERA) to the mound to face off against Dan Straily (5-4, 3.58 ERA) and the mercurial Marlins (31-38) lineup. Scherzer has struck out at least 10 batters in each of his last five starts.