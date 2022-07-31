Cardinals have scheduled visit with former 1st-round pick Takk McKinley

The Arizona Cardinals are set to meet with a former first-round pick this coming week. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Takk McKinley, who visited the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, is scheduled to visit the Cardinals in a few days.

McKinley is a 6-2, 260-lb edge defender who has played in 4-3 defenses as a defensive end. He was drafted 26th overall in the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

He had six sacks as a rookie and seven in his second year but has only had seven combined sacks the last three seasons. He played in 2021 for the Cleveland Browns after four with the Falcons.

He would play outside linebacker in the Arizona defense.

The Cardinals have not really addressed the outside linebacker position in free agency this offseason following the departure of Chandler Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders. They re-signed Dennis Gardeck, signed Jessie Lemonier and selected Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders in the third round of this year’s draft.

McKinley could add veteran depth with some pass-rushing upside.

