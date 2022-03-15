Cardinals save more than $7M in cap space restructuring DeAndre Hopkins’ contract

The Arizona Cardinals have freed up some more room under the salary cap as free agency has begun. After releasing linebacker Jordan Hicks and redoing the deals of linebacker Devon Kennard and offensive lineman Justin Pugh, they have now restructured the contract of receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins was due a $10.65 million roster bonus on March 22. They made it a signing bonus, instead, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

By doing so, it reduces his cap hit by $7.1 million. With $6.65 million in salary due in 2022, his cap hit was going to be $25.05 million, the largest cap hit on the team.

His new cap hit will be $17.95 million, which includes his salary plus $11.3 in prorated cap charges, which includes his original signing bonus and two restructures now.

The move will add $3.55 million to the cap hit of his contract in 2023 and 2024.

List

Cardinals' 2022 free agency tracker

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



