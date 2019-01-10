Cardinals savagely troll Stephen A. Smith on Twitter for Hunter Henry gaffe originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Chargers got some good news this week ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup with the New England Patriots when tight end Hunter Henry was activated to the 53-man roster.

Henry tore his ACL in the spring and hasn't played yet this season, and his addition to the Chargers' already dangerous passing attack could be a huge boost for their offense.

The 24-year-old tight end was in the news about a month ago when ESPN's Stephen A. Smith accidentally mentioned Henry on an episode of "First Take" during his pre-game analysis of a Chargers matchup late in the regular season. Henry, of course, wasn't going to play, and Smith's co-hosts, including former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, gave a priceless reaction to the gaffe.

Fast forward to Wednesday when Smith, on his ESPN radio show, was going on a rant about the Arizona Cardinals hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach. Smith wasn't a huge fan of the hiring, and the Cardinals responded with a hilarious troll job involving Henry. Check it out below.

We thought you would be in a good mood since the Chargers activated Hunter Henry this week. https://t.co/lkVzzDwEa2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 9, 2019

Ouch.

But if you thought Smith was just going to take the jab and move on, you were wrong.

I don't care how many mistakes I've made in my 25 years in this business, I can assure you it falls short of the moribund product you guys contaminated the state of Arizona with over the previous 4 months... — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 10, 2019

As for the latest on Henry, he was a full participant in practice Wednesday and appears to be on track to make his season debut against the Patriots.

