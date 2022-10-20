Cardinals-Saints Thursday night live stream, scoring updates, highlights

The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans are the only NFL game on for the world to see tonight. They open up Week 7 and hope to improve the quality of games fans have seen on Thursday nights this season.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes his 2022 debut after serving a six-game suspension for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, coming just at the right time because Marquise Brown was lost for several weeks to a foot injury.

Meanwhile, the Saints will not have their two top receivers, their two top cornerbacks, their starting tight end and starting left guard.

Can the Cardinals get things on track against a depleted Saints team?

We will keep you updated below throughput the game.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire