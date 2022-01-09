Cardinals sack Russell Wilson, return fumble for TD

The Cardinals can win the NFC West with a win and a Rams loss to the 49ers and they got off to a good start on handling their business.

Chandler Jones sacked Russell Wilson on Seattle’s second offensive snap of the game and knocked the ball loose as he hit the Seahawks quarterback. Zach Allen scooped up the ball and ran it 16 yards for a touchdown.

Matt Prater‘s extra point made it 7-0 Cardinals with 12 seconds off the clock in Arizona.

It’s the first fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Cardinals this season. If they can come up with a few more big plays, their chances of getting the win they need will look pretty good.

