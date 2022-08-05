Cardinals running backs coach facing two counts of domestic battery from May incident

The Arizona Cardinals are facing another off-field distraction this year.

Running backs coach James Saxon is awaiting a trial date after being charged with two counts of domestic battery on May 25 for an alleged incident on May 7. Saxon allegedly assaulted a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old in Indianapolis, according to ESPN.

Saxon faces a sentence of six months to 2.5 years and a possible fine of up to $10,000 for the Level 6 felony (the least serious in Indiana) and up to one year in prison and a potential fine of up to $5,000 for the Class A misdemeanor.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury hired Saxon after joining the team in 2019. Saxon previously coached with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers following his eight-year NFL career.

Saxon is accused of assaulting a woman in front of two children during an argument on May 7, when the woman alleged that Saxon repeatedly pushed her and at one point yelled, "You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now," according to the probable cause affidavit reviewed by ESPN.

A warrant for Saxon's arrest was issued on May 25, but recalled on June 8, per court records, and Saxon posted a $2,000 bond. Saxon was issued a restraining order on June 15 and fitted with a GPS monitoring device until July 21. The Cardinals opened training camp on July 26.

The Cardinals haven't publicly commented on Saxon's charges, but ESPN reported on Thursday the team "is looking into the matter."

Cardinals facing other off-field issues

Saxon's charges are just one of a few problems to hit the Cardinals this offseason.

The first was receiver DeAndre Hopkins's six-game suspension after the NFL found he violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy in May. Receiver Marquise Brown — whom the Cardinals acquired with their 2022 first-round pick this spring — was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Aug. 3.

The 2022 season can't come soon enough for Arizona.