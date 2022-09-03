Cardinals round out practice squad with DL Andrew Brown

The Arizona Cardinals filled the final vacancy on their practice squad. On Friday, they announced the signing of defensive lineman Andrew Brown to round out their practice squad.

Brown was a fifth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 out of Virginia.

The 6-3, 296-lb defensive lineman has played in 23 career games, starting once, with the Chargers (2021), Texans (2020) and Bengals (2019-20) and has 18 total tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits and one tackle for loss. He appeared in two games last season with the Chargers and spent the offseason with the team prior to being released.

He gives the Cardinals three defensive linemen on the practice squad with veteran Antwaun Woods and undrafted rookie Manny Jones.

