Cardinals make roster moves with Maxx Williams, Jordan Phillips, more

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves on Wednesday before the start of practice. They placed players on injured reserve, designated others for return, signed a player to the 53-man roster and added practice squad players.

Below are the details of the moves.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





TE Maxx Williams, LB Zeke Turner placed on IR

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Williams suffered a knee injury and Turner suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s win over the 49ers. Both land on injured reserve. Williams’ knee injury is season-ending. Turner, depending on the severity of his shoulder injury, must miss at least three games. The earliest he could return is in Week 9 when the Cardinals face the 49ers again on the road.

Jordan Phillips, Josh Miles designated to return from IR

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Phillips and Miles now have a three-week window in which they can practice before they must be reactivated to the 53-man roster.

Miles suffered an ankle injury in practice three weeks ago and missed three games.

Phillips has been on injured reserve since Week 1. Because it was an injury he sustained before the season, it was never disclosed what injury it was. It was a back injury he is returning from.

Rookie S James Wiggins signed to 53-man roster

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Wiggins, drafted in the seventh round this year, has been on the practice squad all season. He was protected the last two weeks. The Cardinals signed him to the active roster, giving them five safeties on the roster, joining Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson and Chris Banjo.

TE Richard Rodgers signed to practice squad

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers was one of three tight ends the Cardinals worked out on Tuesday.

Story continues

The 6-4, 257-pounder has been in the league since 2014, spending four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and three with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season, he caught 24 passes for 345 yards and two scores. His most productive season was in 2015 when he caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

CB Kevin Peterson signed to practice squad

Michael Chow/The Rep

Peterson returns after he was on the roster the last two seasons.

He had 17 tackles on defense and 11 tackles on special teams with one fumble recovery over the two seasons.

LB Joe Walker signed to practice squad

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Walker returns after a season away from the team. He played 30 games over two seasons for the Cardinals in 2018-2019, starting 11 of them. He had 65 tackles and a forced fumble in 2019 and had 15 special teams tackles over his two seasons with the team.

His signing presumably is in response to Turner landing on injured reserve.

1

1