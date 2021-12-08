Cardinals make roster moves, add LB to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of minor roster moves on Tuesday. With running back Jonathan Ward still on the COVID list, the Cardinals elevated to linebacker Joe Walker to the 53-man roster to replace him.

Walker had been elevated for the game on Sunday and reverted on Monday.

By elevating him to the roster now, they avoid having to protect him on the practice squad.

Running back Tavien Feaster was waived after being signed to the roster for the game for the third week in a row.

They also added linebacker Nate Hall to the practice squad.

Hall is 6-2 and 224 pounds and has been in the league since 2019 when he came out of Northwestern as an undrafted rookie. He signed originally with the Dallas Cowboys and spent time on the practice squads of Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

Last season, Hall played 10 games for the Texans and had five tackles, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and six special teams tackles.

