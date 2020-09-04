Cardinals roster cuts, waiver claims, trades, practice squad tracker

Jess Root

The Arizona Cardinals must cut their roster down to 53 players by Saturday afternoon. They have already begun the process. Here we will update any announcements or reports of cuts the Cardinals have made, any trades that could happen and any roster moves otherwise.

They have already announced several cuts:

Player cuts

Announced last week

  • CB B.W. Webb

Announced last Sunday

  • OL Steven Gonzalez
  • CB Zane Lewis
  • DE Adam Shuler
  • T Ryan Becker

Announced Monday

  • CB Jalen Davis

Announced Friday

Waiver claims

None yet

Trades

Nothing reported yet, but they did try shopping Butler unsuccessfully.

Practice squad additions

Teams can sign players to the practice squad on Sunday.

