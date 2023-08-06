Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune getting plenty of chances to prove he belongs

Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans don't need help, or a few notes, in naming this Tune. Some of them seem to feel rookie quarterback Clayton Tune should be the team's starting quarterback when the regular season starts.

Yes, a rookie. In place of rehabbing Kyler Murray, who has yet to take the field for participation of any kind in practice, and ahead of last season's primary backup and starter after Murray suffered a knee injury, Colt McCoy.

As hard as that might be to imagine, it suddenly doesn't look so far-fetched.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't revealing who he has in mind to step in for Murray. In training camp, the veteran McCoy is guiding what for now can be labeled the first team offense.

But Tune may not be far behind. He's getting a great deal of snaps with the second team, and is throwing in every practice while McCoy's throws have been managed with a couple of days off from arm usage. He's also stepped in for a few first team snaps.

QB Clayton Tune throws a ball during the Arizona Cardinals' annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.

"Each day that goes by, I get more and more comfortable, more comfortable with what I'm seeing, the reads and all that stuff," Tune said. "I didn't know what to expect, I was just gonna come in with the reps that I got and make the most of it and learn from the older guys."

Tune has had his ups and downs with throws and running an NFL offense, but there seems little doubt that the Cardinals like what they see in the fifth-round draft pick from the University of Houston. He's accurate, quick enough to be an effective runner and has plenty of confidence.

That was on display from the very day he was drafted, when Tune told reporters that he felt he was the best quarterback in the 2023 draft class.

Jul 28, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks Clayton Tune (15) and David Blough (17) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

"Generally, there's the belief that more reps are better for a young guy. I think there's certainly some truth to that," Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of Tune. "But there's also a lot of value in sitting back and watching guys do it who have done it at a high level, who really understand the game, and he's done a great job I think of balancing the two. So it's been fun to watch his growth these last couple of weeks."

The Cardinals' veteran quarterbacks, which also include David Blough and Jeff Driskel, have helped Tune with reading defenses and protections. Off the field, they have shared with Tune the importance of showing up to meetings early and taking good notes.

When Tune sees the videos of himself in practice, he's happy with his growth. But he acknowledges that there are always things to work on

"I've never had a perfect practice as long as I've played football," Tune said.

Rookies don't always get many snaps and end up watching from the sideline. It's been the opposite for Tune, who said he wasn't sure what to expect when he reported for training camp. But he came prepared, doing walkthroughs from what he studied in his play book over the weeks between the offseason and training camp so that he wouldn't have to re-learn what he'd picked up in offseason team workouts.

He's seen his confidence grow.

"The more and more that I know what I'm doing, the more I trust what I'm seeing. I feel like my confidence grows, Tune said.

Tune said he didn't hear any of the speculation about him being a potential starter during the offseason. He was asked if he feels he is on a good path to being a starter and ready to go when the regular season starts.

"I would say I gotta just keep working every day. You know, every day have to get better, have to focus on something to get better at and focus on for that practice," Tune said. "Whether it's a walk-through or practice or a film session, have to focus on a couple or one or two things, you know, that I really want to dial in and get better at, and I feel like if I do that every day, I'll put myself in a good spot."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Is Clayton Tune really in contention to be Cardinals' starting QB for Week 1?