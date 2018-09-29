A Cardinals rookie was not having it when Keith Olbermann suggested he wasn't a major leaguer

In Game 160 of an 162-game season, St. Louis Cardinals rookie Harrison Bader didn’t have a great performance. That prompted a professional opinion-haver to decree Bader didn’t have the look of a major leaguer.

Bader went 1-for-4 with at the plate, leaving three runners on base and getting picked off after a fielder’s choice. He also didn’t exactly flash the leather on defense. None of that was a help for the Cardinals, who lost to the Cubs 8-4 and fell into a dire position in the postseason chase.

ESPN personality Keith Olbermann, who also voices a talking whale on Netflix cartoon Bojack Horseman, had seen enough.

So far nothing in this Cubs-Cards game suggests Harrison Bader is a major leaguer, never mind a superior outfielder or heady player — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 28, 2018





To put it diplomatically, this is an odd take from Mr. Olbermann.

Bader might have had a rough performance during an important game, but the baseball season is so much more than one game and Bader’s track record so far makes him look very much like a major leaguer.

There is very little reason to think St. Louis Cardinals rookie Harrison Bader isn’t a major leaguer. (AP Photo)

For starters, Bader’s bat has more than held its own, with the rookie holding a .266/.334/.427 line with 12 homers, 15 stolen bases and an above average 108 OPS+ in 418 plate appearances. Those aren’t the numbers of a star slugger, but they’re certainly respectable. And as the defensive numbers indicate, they are more than enough to justify Bader’s spot in the lineup.

Going off defensive runs saved, Bader has been the fourth-best outfielder in MLB this season. Going off UZR, he ranks third in the majors. Change that to the rate stat with UZR/150 and he’s first. Statcast’s Outs Above Average? That has him as MLB’s best defensive outfielder this season, and the owner of the most five-star and the third-most four-star catches (basically, he makes a bunch of big plays).

Story Continues

Advanced defensive stats aren’t perfect, but when they’re unanimously calling the 24-year-old Bader not just a major leaguer, but a phenom, it might be time to listen.

Of course, let’s just say that Olbermann’s putdown isn’t going to be keeping Bader up at night.

Wolves dont lose sleep over the opinions of sheep .. Always keep the fire burning baby .. #CardinalsNation https://t.co/HZ4wHGrbh4 — Harrison Bader (@aybaybader) September 29, 2018





Olbermann then fired back with a nonsensical re-purposing of Bader’s sheep line, as if Bader was the one who had the needless opinion in this situation. He also doubled down on his “not a major leaguer” take, indicating that a single play is all it takes to invalidate Bader’s status as a ballplayer.

I’ve been doing this 40 years, Bro. And you’re right, I don’t lose sleep. But ballplayers who get picked off in crucial situations in do-or-die pennant race games sure do. Have a nice winter, Sonny. https://t.co/JEmCBCnklO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 29, 2018





We’re going to go ahead and call this one for Bader.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ryder Cup: Americans left scrambling after getting trounced in afternoon session

• Kimberley A. Martin: Rams’ star power strong enough to contend in L.A.

• FBI investigating MLB over dealings with international players

• Pete Thamel: Rapid rise of OSU QB Dwayne Haskins is phenomenal

