BamaInsider

Two years ago, Nick Saban pulled off one of his biggest-ever recruiting gets when he flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Young from hometown Southern California. Now, the Alabama head coach is trying to repeat the feat with one of Young’s former high school teammates. Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala. this past weekend where he was able to reconnect with Young while talking to the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff.