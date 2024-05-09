Cardinals rookie LB Xavier Thomas gets very different number than in college

The Arizona Cardinals open rookie minicamp Thursday, giving their draft picks and rookie free agents the first opportunity to wear their professional numbers. The players’ numbers have not been announced yet but they have been given.

One player who will have to wear a very different number than he had in college is linebacker Xavier Thomas, selected in the fifth round out of Clemson.

Thomas wore No. 3 in college, which belongs to Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Thomas will instead get a very traditional linebacker number — No. 54.

No. 54 has either been a linebacker or an offensive lineman but it has not been a notable number for the Cardinals in years. Linebacker Gerald Hayes wore it from 2003-2010 and center Aaron Graham had it from 1996-1999.

But from 1971-1988, it was important as four-time Pro Bowl center Tom Banks wore it and then it belonged to two-time Pro Bowl linebacker E.J. Junior.

