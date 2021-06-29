Cardinals’ Rodney Hudson named NFL’s top center

The Arizona Cardinals have had their players left out of almost all the lists of the top players at each position from Touchdown Wire this offseason. However, at one position, the Cardinals not only have a player on the list, but he’s No. 1.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield ranked the top 11 centers in the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals’ starter, Rodney Hudson, finds himself at the top of the list.

And a second top player in the interior has switched teams. First it was Corey Linsley, and now Rodney Hudson who is moving from one desert to another, joining the Arizona Cardinals after playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Over his NFL career Hudson has been one of the league’s most consistent pass blockers at center, having allowed just ten sacks on over 5,000 pass blocking reps. Here is a sampling of what he’ll be bringing to the NFC West: I pulled these plays because you see some different techniques from Hudson, including quick-setting, as well as him handling stunts and looking for work. Arizona Cardinals fans are hoping that Kyler Murray takes a big step forward in 2021, and having Hudson in front of him will be a huge help.

The Cardinals traded for and extended the contract of Hudson, massively upgrading the position. It was a priority for the Cardinals in the offseason, as they were also in on Corey Linsley before he ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hudson’s play should give quarterback Kyler Murray better protection up the middle, allowing him to make throws without having to scramble out of the pocket.

His presence should also improve the inside running game, which struggled in short-yardage situations last season.

He might be the most impactful addition to the offense this offseason.

