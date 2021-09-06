Cardinals are road underdogs in Week 1 vs. Titans in projected shootout

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans will open their season playing one another Sunday in Nashville. Arizona opens as an underdog.

Let’s take a first look at the NFL Week 1 Cardinals vs. Titans odds and lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

The Titans are favored on the money line at -155. A $155 bet would win $100 if the Titans win the game outright. They have 60.78% implied odds of winning the game.

The Cardinals are money line underdogs at +125. A $100 bet on the Cardinals to win outright would pay $125 if they are victorious. They have 44.44% implied odds of winning the game.

Titans are 2.5-point favorites against the spread at -130. If the Titans win by three or more points, a $130 bet would win $100. The Cardinals are +2.5 (+105), meaning if they win the game or lose by no more than two points a $100 ATS bet on Arizona would win $105.

The projected total is 52.5 points, tied for the highest of the week. The Over is -108 while the Under is -112. A bet for the Over pays out $100 for a $108 wager if the two teams combine for 53 points or more. Betting the Under pays out $100 for a $112 bet if they combine to score 52 or fewer points.

The Cardinals were 8-8 overall last season, 7-9 against the spread and 5-11 O/U.

The Titans were 11-6 last season including the playoffs, 7-10 ATS and 12-4-1 O/U.

