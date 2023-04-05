Cardinals to reveal new uniforms before NFL draft

It is finally happening!

The Arizona Cardinals will have new uniforms in 2023. First reported by Mike Jurecki and Tom Ring on the Arizona Football Daily podcast, now former team reporter Kyle Odegard is reporting the same thing.

Multiple sources have told him that the team will reveal new uniforms leading up to the NFL draft, which is at the end of the month.

Fans have been waiting for years for this. Social media has been abuzz with questions, comments and uniform designs.

The Cardinals last had a uniform redesign in 2005. They added an alternate black uniform later and a second black uniform (Color Rush) a few seasons ago. They added an alternate black helmet last season.

While this should be reason to excitement, it shouldn’t distract fans from the problems from the offseason, ranging from bad grades on a team report card and recent allegations of misconduct by owner Michael Bidwill.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire