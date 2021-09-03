Cardinals retain entire 2021 draft class

The Arizona Cardinals have finalized their 53-man roster following final cuts and have signed 17 players to the practice squad. They have all of their 2021 draft picks.

Five of the seven players made the final 53, while two were signed to the practice squad after they cleared waivers.

First-round pick Zaven Collins is a starter at inside linebacker.

Second-round pick Rondale Moore will have a role in the offense and lines up as the team’s No. 4 receiver. He likely will also return kicks, punts or both.

Fourth-round pick Marco Wilson is slated to start as the team’s No. 3 cornerback.

Those three will all play a lot.

Sixth-round picks Tay Gowan and Victor Dimukeje made the team, but likely won’t see time on defense. Gowan, a cornerback, is fifth out of five at his position on the depth chart. He might play special teams. Dimukeje is the fifth of five outside linebackers on the depth chart, but likely will play special teams, filling the role that Kylie Fitts had the last couple of seasons.

The Cardinals’ two seventh-round picks, safety James Wiggins and offensive lineman Michal Menet, were among final cuts. Both are on the practice squad. If he can be good on special teams, Wiggins might end up being a player they elevate for the gameday roster from time to time.

Menet will likely work and develop with the coaches. If he ends up having to play this season, something has gone wrong.

