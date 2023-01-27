Cardinals ‘resetting’ after Sean Payton interview

The Arizona Cardinals, still looking to hire a new head coach following the dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury after the season, had perhaps their biggest interview of the process on Thursday. They hosted former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for an all-day interview. It was several hours and Payton was seen leaving in the same car as Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

Since then, there has been no new of a hiring or anything else.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, the Cardinals now have a decision to make and are deliberating the next move.

“I know that Arizona is doing some resetting,” Rapoport said. “So Arizona will either work to hire Sean Payton or bring in one of those other candidates for a second interview.”

The only candidate the Cardinals have interviewed twice was Dan Quinn, who has elected to return to the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for a third season.

“If they bring in someone for a second interview, I would say that person probably becomes the favorite or a good chance he gets the job,” he added.

Rapoport said three guys — Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero — are the ones who could get a second interview.

It seems reasonable that a decision for a direction could come this weekend or early next week.

List

The PFWA on-field awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, more

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire