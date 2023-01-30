Cardinals request permission to interview Brian Callahan

The Cardinals want to talk to a pair of Bengals assistants about their head coaching vacancy.

Shortly after word broke about their request to interview Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that they have also requested an interview with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Callahan has already interviewed for the Colts head coaching job this month, but there’s been no word about him being asked back for a second meeting with the team.

Callahan has been the offensive coordinator for the Bengals since 2019. He previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Lions.

The Cardinals prioritized their search for a new General Manager after the season and they have hired Monti Ossenfort to fill that position. Former Saints head coach Sean Payton, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph have interviewed with the team.

