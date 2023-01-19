The Cardinals request to interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy
We now know that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is not leaving the team for another job in 2023, but the team’s other coordinator is still a candidate for job openings on other teams. Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn continues to draw interest as a head coaching candidate, and Glenn has a new suitor.
The Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to interview Glenn for their head coaching vacancy, per numerous reports. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing last-place finish in the NFC West,
Glenn has already had a preliminary interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Last offseason, Glenn interviewed for head coaching positions with the Broncos and Jets as well.
Glenn remains a coveted candidate despite not having a great overall defense in Detroit. He’s known for his leadership and tough-love approach with his players, as well as his aggressive nature as a defensive playcaller.