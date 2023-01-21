Cardinals request interview with Dan Quinn

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewed for a pair of head coaching openings on Friday and he could sit down with another team as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Quinn. He interviewed with the Colts and Broncos on Friday.

Quinn has not scheduled an interview with the Cardinals at this point, so any conversation would likely come until after the Cowboys face the 49ers in Santa Clara on Sunday.

The Cardinals prioritized their General Manager search and hired Monti Ossenfort for that job this week. They have interviewed or hope to interview their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

