Cardinals request interview with Bengals’ Lou Anarumo for head coach job

Chris Roling
·1 min read

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has his first head coach interview of this cycle in the wake of his team’s loss in the AFC title game.

According to Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager, the Arizona Cardinals put in a request to interview Anarumo for their vacancy at head coach.

It was a rather large surprise Anarumo had not received more requests before this given his moldable defense that has held up well annually against the likes of Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen over the last few years.

Anarumo joins offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as Bengals assistants who got interviews. Quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher had a coordinator interview before the team stepped in and extended him.

Teammates, onlookers rally around Bengals' Joseph Ossai after AFC title game

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

