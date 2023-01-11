Cardinals request to interview Bears asst. GM Ian Cunningham

The Arizona Cardinals began the search for a new general manager on Monday after Steve Keim stepped down and resigned from his position. The team announced he was focusing on his health. He has been away on a health-related leave of absence.

According to owner Michael Bidwill, the team is “casting a net far and wide” for a new GM and head coach, as Kliff Kingsbury was fired Monday.

A new name in the GM search is out.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Ian Cunningham, currently the assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears.

The assistant GM position was created for Cunningham this past season. Before that, he was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017-2021, where he was director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and then director of player personnel.

He participated in the NFL’s accelerator program, aiming to promote minority candidates for front office positions.

