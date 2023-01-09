Cardinals request to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for GM vacancy

Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is in high demand this offseason. The rising young executive is expected to have an opportunity to serve as a franchise’s general manager in 2023.

Cunningham already received an interview request for the GM vacancy with the Titans. Now, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Cardinals have requested to interview Cunningham for their open GM job.

Arizona GM Steve Keim stepped down on Monday to “focus on his health.”

Keim, who’s served as the Cardinals’ GM since 2013, took an indefinite leave of absence on Dec. 14, also due to health concerns.

The Arizona Cardinals are beginning their GM search. They've put in a request to interview Bears AGM Ian Cunningham, per source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 9, 2023

Cunningham joined the Bears last offseason, where he’s worked closely with general manager Ryan Poles. A new position — assistant GM — was created just for Cunningham, and he’s played a huge role in team moves this year.

Before Cunningham joined the Bears, he spent four years in Philadelphia, where he served a number of roles with the Eagles. He started as director of college scouting (2017), moved up to assistant director of player personnel (2019) and finally was promoted to director of player personnel (2021).

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire