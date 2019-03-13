Cardinals reportedly settle backup QB situation, agree with former Seahawk Brett Hundley

The state of the Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback situation will be the storyline of the NFL draft until it is settled.

But it appears that they have their backup quarterback squared away. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the former Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Brett Hundley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hundley has experience starting in Green Bay

The 25-year-old didn’t throw a regular-season pass last year backing up Russell Wilson in Seattle. In two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Hundley threw for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 59.5 completion percentage.

The bulk of that production came in nine 2017 starts after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. The Packers selected Hundley in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of UCLA.

Former Seahawks quarterback Brett Hundley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals. (Getty)

How does Hundley affect Cardinals’ QB situation?

What does this mean for Cardinals starter Josh Rosen? Not a whole lot. The Cardinals’ official depth chart lists nobody at quarterback behind Rosen, meaning Arizona needs a backup regardless of who the starter will be. The Cardinals released Mike Glennon last week and undrafted 2018 rookie Charles Kanoff in November.

The speculation around Rosen, of course, centers on rumors of the Cardinals’ interest in drafting former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first pick in April’s draft.

Rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury has attempted to downplay his past adulation of Murray, but the feeling by many coming out of the NFL scouting combine is that the Cardinals are seriously considering taking Murray first overall, which would likely put Rosen, last year’s first-round pick, on the trade block.

Story continues

Murray, of course, would need a backup as well. So any speculation into what the Hundley signing means on the starting front is just that – speculation.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Westbrook to Utah fans: ‘I’ll f— you up, you and your wife’

• Jets pry LB Mosley away from Ravens with big five-year deal

• Brown: Braves’ Acuña Jr. is a great player and he knows it

• McIntyre: Zidane’s Real Madrid honeymoon will be short