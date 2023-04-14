Cardinals have reported interest in QB prospect in 2023 draft

The Arizona Cardinals will not be drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick in the draft later this month and also will not draft one if they trade back in the first round.

However, they do have interest in a quarterback they could select later on in the draft.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Cardinals, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, have all expressed interest in Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee.

McKee is a 6-foot-5 5/8, 231-pound pocket passer with great arm strength.

He started two seasons for the Cardinal.

In 2022, he completed 62% of his passes for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He is not particularly mobile, but some projections have him getting selected as early as the third round.

He could be a target if he falls to Day 3 as a developmental player who could become at least a reliable backup in the league.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Syracuse CB Garrett Williams visited Cardinals Cardinals have visit with projected 1st-round receiver South Alabama CB Darrell Luter met virtually with Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire