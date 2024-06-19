Cardinals to report for training camp July 23

The NFL announced the dates and locations for all 32 NFL teams for reporting for training camp. The Arizona Cardinals will report for camp at State Farm Stadium on July 23.

This date was already known, as head coach Jonathan Gannon said as much in his last press conference during minicamp.

The Cardinals will have both rookies and veterans report on the same day.

Teams can require rookies to report several days in advance, something that 23 teams do.

Prior to Jonathan Gannon as head coach, the Cardinals had rookies report early.

The Cardinals have not announced yet their training camp schedule for fans to attend. That will be forthcoming.

