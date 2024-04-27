Cardinals’ remaining draft picks on Day 3

The Arizona Cardinals enter Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft with five selections. They have one pick each in the fourth, sixth and the seventh rounds, and they have a pair of picks in the fifth round.

Through two days of the draft, they selected two players in the first round, one in the second and four in the third.

Here are their player picks so far:

Round 1 (No. 4 overall): WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 (No. 27 overall): DL Darius Robinson

Round 2 (No. 43 overall): CB Max Melton

Round 3 (No. 66 overall): RB Trey Benson

Round 3 (No. 71 overall): OL Isaiah Adams

Round 3 (No. 82 overall): TE Tip Reiman

Round 3 (No. 90 overall: CB Elijah Jones

Here are their remaining picks for Day 3:

Round 4 (No. 104 overall)

Round 5 (No. 138 overall)

Round 5 (No. 162 overall)

Round 6 (No. 191 overall)

Round 7 (No. 226 overall)

