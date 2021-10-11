Cardinals remain unbeaten, atop NFC after Week 5

With the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 5 victory, they have put some distance between them and much of the NFC West. After five weeks of play and two games within the division, here is what the NFC West currently looks like:

The Seahawks hold a head-to-head tiebreaker with the 49ers, so despite the same record, the Seahawks are ahead.

Let’s look at what happened in Week 5 and what is coming up in Week 6.

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time all season, they did not reach 30 points and 400 yards. But the defense held the 49ers and rookie Trey Lance, who made his first NFL start, to only 10 points and stopped them four times on fourth down.

Kyler Murray threw a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the fourth quarter and they came away with a 17-10 win, improving them to 5-0.

It is the first time since 1974 they have started 5-0.

In Week 6, they are on the road against the Cleveland Browns, who lost a 47-42 heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams beat the Seahawks 26-17 on Thursday night. Matthew Stafford passed for 365 yards and a touchdown in the win to stay one game behind the Cardinals in the division.

They are also on the road in Week 6, taking on the New York Giants.

San Francisco 49ers

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers lost their third straight game on Sunday but Trey Lance made his first NFL start. He had 192 passing yards and an interception and he led the team with 16 rushing attempts for 89 yards.

The 49ers have their bye in Week 6 and Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance of returning to the lineup in Week 7.

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks not only lost their game against the Rams on Thursday night, they also lost starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

He broke his finger in the game and is out four to eight weeks, which means Geno Smith will be their starter moving forward.

Seattle is on the road in Week 6. They play the Pittsburgh Steeler in the Sunday night game.

