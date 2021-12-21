Cardinals will remain in NFC West lead no matter what after Seahawks-Rams

One of the two remaining Week 15 games to be played Tuesday is between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. It was rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Rams.

That game has big implications for the NFC West division race.

The Arizona Cardinals are in the lead at 10-4 but the Rams, currently 9-4, would tie the Cardinals’ record with a win.

So while Cardinals fans typically want the Seahawks to lose every week, tonight they like the Rams less, so they should root for the Seahawks.

What does a Seahawks win do?

The Cardinals have a magic number of four to win the division. A Seahawks win would reduce that magic number to two.

If the Rams win, the Cardinals will still hold the division lead. Both at 10-4 and having split their season series, the next tiebreaker is division record. The Cardinals are 4-1 and the Rams would be 3-2. That would maintain the Cardinals’ lead in the division, if only temporarily.

The Cardinals play the red-hot Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, while the Rams will have a short turnaround and travel to face the Minnesota Vikings.

So for one brief time this evening, Cardinals fans are Seahawks fans, and it is okay to be one, but just for tonight. It is a case where the enemy (Seahawks) of my enemy (Rams) is my friend.

List

Takeaways and observations from Cardinals' 30-12 loss to Lions

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



