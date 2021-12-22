Cardinals remain in 1st place in NFC West as race tightens with Rams

The Arizona Cardinals lost their second straight game on Sunday, an embarrassing 30-12 defeat to the Detroit Lions, who entered the week 1-11-1. However, after Week 15 concluded, they were still in first place in the NFC West, even though the Los Angeles Rams tied them with their 10-4 record.

Here is what the NFC West now looks like entering Week 16.

The Cardinals maintain their first-place position because of a divisional record tiebreaker. The Cardinals and Rams split their season series 1-1, but the Cardinals are 4-1 in the division, while the Rams are 3-2, each with one game to go in the NFC West in Week 18.

Let’s look at what happened in Week 15 in the division and what is coming up.

Arizona Cardinals

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals had problems in Detroit. They only had five yards of offense in the first quarter, fell behind 17-0 in the first half and ultimately lost 30-12.

They failed to clinch a playoff spot and are now 0-4 the last two seasons in playoff-clinching scenarios.

They have to recover quickly. They play the Indianapolis Colts Saturday night at home. The Colts have won five of their last six games and get an extra day of rest because they played last Saturday, while the Cardinals only have a six-day turnaround.

Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams survived a COVID outbreak on their team as nearly two dozen players landed on the COVID list. Their game against the Seahawks had to be postponed to Tuesday. They won 20-10 as receiver Cooper Kupp scored twice on his nine catches for 136 yards.

With the win, they tied the Cardinals in the division at 10-4 but remain in second place because of division records.

They have a short turnaround. They will face the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers won for the fifth time in six games with a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. They maintained their hold on the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They rushed for 162 yards in the win and reached 30 points for the fourth time in six games.

They will travel to Nashville this week to take on the Tennessee Titans in a big game.

Seattle Seahawks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks lost 20-10 on Tuesday to the Rams, ensuring their first losing season of Russell Wilson’s career. They find themselves now ranked 13th in the NFC.

They return home in Week 16 on a five-day turnaround to face the 4-10 Chicago Bears,

