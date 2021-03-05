Cardinals releasing K Zane Gonzalez but still might re-sign him

Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins. He will hit the market a little early.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals are releasing Gonzalez. He ended the season on injured reserve with a back injury, missing the final four games.

The #AZCardinals are releasing K Zane Gonzalez today, source says, though there's still a chance he could be back in Arizona. Long story short: He was slated to be a free agent anyway. It's a procedural move because they put him on IR. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 5, 2021

Why the release? Garafolo says it is procedural. When it comes out on the NFL transaction report, it might be a failed physical designation.

What is notable in this report is the fact that he might return. He had his struggles in 2020. He missed six field goals last year, including two game-winning kicks and a game-tying kick at the end of games. Five of his six misses were between 40-49 yards. 4

However, the team has publicly expressed confidence in his ability, so it sounds like he could be back. He will have offseason competition as the team added Brett Maher early in the offseason to a futures deal. Gonzalez also won’t likely get the same salary he was paid last season when he played on a second-round restricted free agent tender. He made more than $3 million last season.

