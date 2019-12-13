Cardinals release veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team.

The 37-year-old Suggs had some good moments for the Cardinals early in the season but his role has diminished in recent weeks. He's played in all 13 games and has 35 tackles, including eight for a loss and 5 1/2 sacks.

Suggs, who played in high school in the Phoenix area and in college at Arizona State, signed with the Cardinals during the offseason after playing 16 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The Cardinals have lost six straight games and have a 3-9-1 record.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Suggs ''was phenomenal in our building, work ethic, energy, the juice he brought every day'' and that the decision to release him was mutual between the player and organization.

Kingsbury said the team wants to use some younger linebackers in the final three games, including Haason Reddick, who moved from inside to outside linebacker, where Suggs played.

