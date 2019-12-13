Cardinals release Terrell Suggs, who had started every game this season

Janoris Jenkins isn’t the only veteran NFL player who lost his job this Friday.

During his news conference, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the team released linebacker Terrell Suggs.

Mutual decision

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Kingsbury, the move was a mutual decision between the team and Suggs, who was in his first season in Arizona after 16 years with the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Cardinals the chance to play younger players and providing Suggs the chance to find a new team.

The Arizona Cardinals waived linebacker Terrell Suggs on Friday. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)

Suggs started all 13 games for Arizona, with 37 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He played in almost 70 percent of the defensive snaps.

The 37-year-old went to high school in Arizona and played at Arizona State.

Back to Baltimore?

ESPN reported that it’s unclear whether Suggs wants to continue playing, but if he wants the chance to go to the playoffs he wasn’t going to get with the Cardinals, could he go back to Baltimore?

There’s one issue with that: at this time of year, all players who are released go to waivers. And with the Ravens sporting the best record in the AFC and the best record in the NFL after Thursday’s rout of the New York Jets, they are last in terms of waiver priority. Another team that could use linebacker help could claim Suggs ahead of Baltimore, or claim him to keep him from the Ravens.

More from Yahoo Sports: